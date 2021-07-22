Gov. Lee, Sullivan Co. sheriff join authorities at Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Advisory Council

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy and law enforcement leaders from across the state met on Thursday to address officer training.

A release from the governor’s office states the Law Enforcement Training Advisory Council convened to discuss the topic as violent crime surges throughout the nation.

“As we continue to see a wave of violent crime across the country, we are committed to providing law enforcement the tools and resources they need to keep our communities safe,” Lee said in the release. “The policies that are being implemented from this group will ensure our law enforcement officials are effectively protecting and serving all Tennesseans.”

The advisory council was formed following the creation of the state’s Law Enforcement Reform Partnership in July 2020.

Sheriff Cassidy gave News Channel 11 the following statement regarding his selection to the advisory council:

I was honored to be selected by the Tennessee Sheriffs Association for Governor Lee’s Law Enforcement Training Advisory Council. It was great meeting with Governor Lee and law enforcement leaders across the state on recruitment, retention, and training of our law enforcement officers. We also discussed violent crime and trends across the state and best practices of law enforcement agencies.



Governor Lee stated that “the policies that are being implemented from the Law Enforcement Training Advisory Council will ensure our law enforcement officials are effectively protecting and serving all Tennesseans.” Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy

According to the governor’s office, the council is comprised of “law enforcement agency stakeholders, members of the General Assembly, community leaders, and subject matter experts.”

The release included the following key points that went into effect after council recommendations in September 2020:

To date, 29 cadets have been trained at the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy at no cost to their departments through a program specifically intended to assist rural and economically impacted communities.

The POST Commission has updated its rules to require that every new officer receive no less than 16 course hours designed to train officers on the important topics of de-escalation, officer’s duty to intervene, public assembly interaction, and emphasizing positive community and officer interactions and relationships.

Law enforcement agencies across Tennessee have begun tracking officers’ community involvement, and beginning in 2022, officers will receive in-service training credit for positive non-enforcement interaction between law enforcement officers and the communities they serve.

