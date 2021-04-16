Gov. Lee signs Evelyn Boswell’s Law

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee announced Friday that he has signed Evelyn Boswell’s Law.

The law requires parents to report a child missing within 24 hours if the child is 12 years of age or younger. Those who don’t could face a misdemeanor charge.

“This bill passed unanimously in the House and Senate because it is important to Tennesseans—especially those in Northeast TN,” Lee wrote on Twitter. “Appreciate Senator @Lundbergjon & Representative Crawford for championing this legislation.”

The law is named after Sullivan County toddler Evelyn Boswell, who was reported missing before investigators found her body on a family member’s property last year. Evelyn’s mother, Megan Boswell, is facing multiple charges, including felony murder, in connection with her daughter’s death.

The legislation was passed unanimously by both chambers of the Tennessee General Assembly.

The law will go into effect July 1.