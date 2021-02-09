Gov. Lee proposes $2.45 million funding for Tipton-Haynes Historic Site

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s proposed budget for this fiscal year includes $2.45 million to be allocated toward improvements at Johnson City’s Tipton-Haynes Historic Site if approved by state lawmakers.

Tipton-Haynes Historic Site Co-director Matthew Frye told News Channel 11’s Amy Cockerham the list of improvements that need to be made at the farmstead is lengthy.

Tipton-Haynes Historic Site in Johnson City is included in @GovBillLee’s Fiscal Year 2021-2022 budget proposal. In it he’s asking the General Assembly to approve $2.45 million dollars to go towards improvements and repairs for the site. @WJHL11 pic.twitter.com/HFBTPN58Bf — Amy Cockerham WJHL (@amycockerhamtv) February 9, 2021

“They’re desperately needed especially with the historic buildings,” Frye said. “Anything to help out in these restorations will help preserve the buildings for a future date.”

Frye said along with preserving historic buildings, he is hoping to add to the visitor center as well, for the approximately 10,000 visitors the site hosts most years.

“We have a large plan for next year, coming years,” Frye said. “A new walkway and lobby atrium area for exhibit space and additions to our front porch.”

If the plan is approved by the state general assembly, work could begin within a year or two.

To view Gov. Lee’s full budget proposal, click here.