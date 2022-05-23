WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee’s top executive visited Boones Creek Elementary on Monday by virtual means.

Gov. Bill Lee spoke with Carla Shoemaker’s 3rd-grade class after the students reached out to him. According to Shoemaker, she encouraged her students to write letters to Lee after she found out they did not know who the governor actually was.

“I found that my students did not even know who our governor was, and they did not know what his name was or what he did,” Shoemaker said. “And I thought ‘whoa, why don’t we write to him?’ and they were so excited. So they wrote to Gov. Lee, and then he responded.”

Shoemaker told News Channel 11 that her students had plenty of questions prepared for him.

“They wanted to know did they have to go to college to be a politician or a governor, just like him, and they were very interested in did he have to learn his multiplication facts in third grade, because that’s something they’ve accomplished this year,” Shoemaker said.

The students were also curious as to whether Lee stayed at the governor’s mansion throughout the year or if he still stayed at his own home and farm.