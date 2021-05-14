Gov. Lee, Oak Ridge Boys to celebrate Tennessee’s 225th year of statehood in Jonesborough June 1

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – In June, Tennessee will begin a year-long celebration marking 225 years of statehood.

Jonesborough, widely known as Tennessee’s Oldest Town, will be hosting a special event to mark the milestone.

According to a release from Governor Bill Lee’s office, the governor will be in Jonesborough on June 1 for the celebration.

In addition to the governor, The Oak Ridge Boys will also attend the state celebration, according to Lee’s office.

“As we reflect on 225 years of statehood, I’m honored to welcome the legendary Oak Ridge Boys to historic Jonesborough,” said Gov. Lee. “These remarkable musicians have contributed greatly to our state’s heritage, and we look forward to celebrating with our fellow Tennesseans.”

Right after video shoot today our Governor gave us a call … to remind us that a big announcement is coming soon …



Thank you @GovBillLee pic.twitter.com/ieOEV3x6d0 — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) May 6, 2021

The event starts at 6:30 p.m. at the Washington County Courthouse. The release states Governor Lee will give an address before the Oak Ridge Boys perform.

“In this year of celebrating our great state, it is an awesome honor to be invited by Gov. Lee to be a part of the very first event,” said Joe Bonsall of The Oak Ridge Boys. “All of us love Tennessee, and we look forward to the event in Jonesborough.”

The Jonesborough event is free and open to the public, according to the release.

Everyone planning to come is asked to RSVP via the governor’s Facebook page.

You can learn more about the celebration by clicking here.