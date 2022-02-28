JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee on Monday made several stops in the Tri-Cities.

From noon until 1 p.m., Lee attended the ribbon cutting of the Building Construction Technology Institute at the former Sullivan North High School.

The institute will offer construction and technical education opportunities for high school students as well as adult learners.

“Being able to have the Building Construction Technology Institute and its highly-skilled programs here in Kingsport will establish a workforce pipeline in a fast-growing industry,” said Miles Burdine, the president and CEO of the Kingsport Chamber. “It also tells our industry partners across the region that we are committed to them and their success as well. Gov. Lee’s presence at this event highlights the significance of this opportunity both for our region and for the state in growing our economy and workforce.”

Lee also attended and spoke at the Johnson City Prayer Breakfast Committee’s prayer breakfast on Monday morning.

Tennessee @GovBillLee is in Johnson City for the city’s prayer breakfast. The organizer says Lee asked to come. Lee: “I’m not coming as the Governor or as a Republican…I hope this morning can set that aside and you receive me as a fellow human being….” pic.twitter.com/T4z8sqXBvI — Josh Smith (@JoshSmithWJHL) February 28, 2022

The non-denominational, non-partisan event aimed to “focus on praying for all facets of [the] community, including city leaders, educators, students, business owners, first responders health care workers, pastors and families,” according to a release from the organization.

Also in attendance included Rep. Diana Harshbarger (R. – Tenn.), who “[prayed] over and for [area] business leaders.” The sold-out event hosted 250 people, according to the release.

Just interviewed @GovBillLee about public education funding and his charter schools expansion plans. Reports soon on @WJHL11 . pic.twitter.com/Z24WrgjgAD — Josh Smith (@JoshSmithWJHL) February 28, 2022

News Channel 11’s Josh Smith spoke with Lee at the event. Tune in to News Channel 11 at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. to learn more about Lee’s visits throughout the region.