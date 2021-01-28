Gov. Lee, Eastman CEO to announce new project on Friday

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee and Eastman Chemical Company CEO Mark Costa will hold a news conference Friday morning to make an economic development announcement.

According to an Eastman news release, Lee and Costa will outline the details of a “project of significant economic importance for Eastman, the State of Tennessee, and the Tri-Cities region.”

The news conference will take place at 10:30 a.m. at MeadowView Conference Resort and Convention Center.

Sullivan County Mayor Richard Venable and Kingsport Mayor Pat Shull will also be in attendance.

