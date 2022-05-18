MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Wednesday will continue a series of tours to schools across the state, making a stop in Johnson County.

Lee will visit Johnson County High School, which marks one of the last few stops in the Tennessee 225 tour initiative.

A spokesperson for the governor told News Channel 11 that Lee will visit the school to tour its diesel and mechanic program, housing construction project and tilapia project.

Johnson County High School received a $1-million GIVE grant from the state to expand CTE opportunities in the community, according to the Governor’s Office, and the school continues to partner with TCAT Elizabethton to promote career readiness.

Lee’s tours to 95 counties aimed to commemorate Tennessee’s 225th year.