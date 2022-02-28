JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee says he believes expanding charter schools will improve public education in Tennessee.

Lee came to the Tri-Cities Monday for the first time since he announced his plan to revamp the state’s funding formula for public schools.

“I’m a strong believer in public education,” he said in a one-on-one interview with News Channel 11 after attending a prayer breakfast event in Johnson City. “I’m proposing a billion dollars for our public system in this state.”

The governor also wants to allocate taxpayer dollars to expand charter schools. According to the Tennessee Department of Education, charter schools are public schools operated by independent, non-profit governing bodies.

Lee and Education Commission Dr. Penny Schwinn announced specifics of the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement formula on Feb. 24, calling it a student-based funding plan that would replace the state’s current BEP plan that’s been in effect for about three decades.

Lee acknowledged his plan to give public funding to schools that are outside the control of local school districts faces criticism from some who feel it siphons needed support away from underfunded public schools.

“I think there’s been a lot of questions about my interest in charter schools and concerns that might mean I might not be as interested in the public schools,” Lee said. “Charter schools are public schools. They’re part of our public school system.”

Lee said the state currently has 110 charter schools.

“Those charter schools are often in the most challenged neighborhoods in our state,” the governor said. “They serve a population that needs educational choices.”

Lee said charter schools currently serve mostly minority and low-income Tennessee students.

“One of the things that’s important to me is that children have the option, particularly in our public school system, to go to high-performing schools. We should not relegate children in a particular neighborhood to a poor-performing public school as the only option they have,” Lee said.

The governor’s charter expansion plan includes a partnership with conservative Hillsdale College which Lee says is known for its emphasis on civics education.

Monday, state Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D–Nashville) on Twitter called the governor’s wish to involve the private school in public education “disastrous for kids and for local budgets.”

We asked Lee what he would say to those who believe his push toward charter schools and affiliations with the private Hillsdale College represents an attack on public education.

“I think they’re hopeful that the status quo will stay the same and as it’s always been,” he said, referring to opponents of his charter school expansion efforts. “Public school systems are not under attack. They’re being focused on and invested in and strengthened in our state. And they should be.”