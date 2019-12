ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee will be visiting the Tri-Cities next week.

According to the Governor’s office, he’ll be in Elizabethton on Friday visiting the Tennessee College Of Applied Technology Campus in Stoney Creek.

It’ll mark one of his two visits to a TCAT campus, he’ll also be making a stop in Morristown beforehand.

The announcement is part of the office’s Give program, which is investing money into technical education across the state.