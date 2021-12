NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee will be visiting areas across the state that have been impacted by strong storms late Friday night and early Saturday morning.

We are working with @T_E_M_A & first responders to evaluate the impacts of severe overnight storms & are deploying resources to immediately assist communities. Maria & I pray for families, including our neighbors in Kentucky, who are facing loss of life & devastation today. — Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) December 11, 2021

Lee will be joined by officials from Tenn. Emergency Management Agency.