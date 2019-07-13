Gov. Bill Lee to make announcement at ETSU on Tuesday, attend meet-and-greet in Unicoi

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) – Tuesday will be a busy day for Tennessee Governor Bill Lee.

East Tennessee State University will welcome Gov. Lee at the ETSU Quillen College of Medicine at 2 p.m. for an announcement. ETSU officials confirmed the governor will be in the city but no details on the announcement have been released at this time.

The Town of Unicoi will host Gov. Lee on Tuesday, July 16, from 11 a.m. to noon for a meet-and-greet at the Town of Unicoi Visitor Center located at 106 Unicoi Village Drive. State Senator Rusty Crowe and Rep. John Holsclaw, Jr. are also expected to be in attendance.

The event is open to the public. Officials say “The Bite Food Truck” will be at the location until 1 p.m. for people wanting to stay for lunch.