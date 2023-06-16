JOHNSON CITY Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee signed into law a family medicine student loan repayment grant program to incentivize rural health care.

The program will provide up to $40,000 per year in grants to residents who commit five years to providing medical services in areas of Tennessee that have a health care shortage.

Rep. John Holsclaw (R-Elizabethton), a sponsor of the bill, said the program will help underserved areas.

“They’re so lacking of rural health care right now and getting access to an actual doctor,” Holsclaw said. “We feel it’s much needed, especially with all these rural hospitals struggling and people leaving.”

Holsclaw said the loan payment will be handled by the state and will be distributed based on the amount of a resident’s student loan debt. Residents that are accepted into the program have to work at the facility for five years.

“What that does, it lets them plant roots in these rural areas and hopefully that will retain them more than the five years,” Holsclaw said.

Those that don’t stay for five years will have to pay the money back.

“If they leave before the five years then they have to pay the money back, so that is minimal risk to the state,” said Holsclaw. “But after five years we feel like, they’ll have kids, they’ll get in school, they’ll put roots down and then they’ll see how great these rural areas are and want to stay.”

A doctor who qualifies for the program can apply to receive the grant money.

“After a doctor gets his general license, he’ll go out and they have to do training, they’ll apply for this grant and it’ll go before the state board and they’ll see that everything’s kosher and approve them.”

Dr. James Holt, associate program director at Johnson City Family Medicine, said the program will have a huge impact on newly graduated health care workers.

“Having this loan repayment bill will kind of level the playing field a little bit and allow small communities to compete better for graduates,” Holt said. “We feel we have a commitment to work with these graduates, so hopefully they’ll have more support in these rural areas than they would have had otherwise.”

The details of the grant program have not been finalized.

Sen. Rusty Crowe (R-Johnson City) sponsored the legislation in the Senate.