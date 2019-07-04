Gov. Bill Lee shares 50 reasons he loves TN, including Pal’s, BMS, AT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wanted to share his love for his state on Twitter with 50 reasons he loves America and Tennessee.
Several of his reasons included famous Tri-Cities attractions, like Pal’s Sudden Service, Bristol Motor Speedway and the Appalachian Trail.
Gov. Lee also mentioned Limestone, Tennessee as the birthplace of folk hero Davy Crockett.
Governor Lee also expressed appreciation to other East Tennessee staples, such as Peyton Manning and the City of Chattanooga.