Gov. Bill Lee shares 50 reasons he loves TN, including Pal’s, BMS, AT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Tennessee Governor Bill Lee wanted to share his love for his state on Twitter with 50 reasons he loves America and Tennessee.

This #IndependenceDay, as Tennessee’s 50th Governor, I want to share 50 reasons why I love America and Tennessee. — Governor Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) July 4, 2019

Several of his reasons included famous Tri-Cities attractions, like Pal’s Sudden Service, Bristol Motor Speedway and the Appalachian Trail.

48. We love a summer hot dog, preferably from East Tennessee favorite – @palsweb pic.twitter.com/wxcjGiTLnj — Governor Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) July 4, 2019

44. There is no thrill like watching a race at Bristol Motor Speedway (@BMSUpdates)! pic.twitter.com/u9USF4s2cl — Governor Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) July 4, 2019

25. I love to backpack the beautiful mountains our nation is blessed with, and the Appalachian Trail, which spans 2,200 miles from Georgia to Maine is one of the best hikes in the world. — Governor Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) July 4, 2019

Gov. Lee also mentioned Limestone, Tennessee as the birthplace of folk hero Davy Crockett.

9. American frontiersman, Davy Crockett was born in Limestone, TN. While the Disney show made him popular in the 20th Century, Tennesseans know it was his heroics that made him a legend. He died at the Alamo, helping fight for Texas’ independence in 1836. — Governor Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) July 4, 2019

Governor Lee also expressed appreciation to other East Tennessee staples, such as Peyton Manning and the City of Chattanooga.

29. One of the greatest Vols of all time, Peyton Manning, was just inducted into the Tennessee Sports Hall of Fame this year. He may be #18 to NFL fans, but he’ll always be #16 to Tennesseans! — Governor Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) July 4, 2019