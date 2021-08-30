Gov. Bill Lee, Rep. Harshbarger to appear at reopening of USAntibiotics in Bristol

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — Gov. Bill Lee and Rep. Diana Harshbarger will be in the Tri-Cities Monday to mark the opening of the nation’s only American-owned and operated manufacturing plant of Amoxil and Augmentin.

After its bankruptcy in 2020, USAntibiotics in Bristol has reopened, but now the pharmaceutical production company is run by Atlanta-based Jackson Healthcare.

A release from the company stated that when the facility halted operations last summer, employees continued working without pay with the hopes an investor would purchase the company.

Jackson Healthcare employs more than 1,500 associates and logs more than $1.4 billion in annual revenue, the release states.

Founder, CEO and Chairman Rick Jackson said the reopening of USAntibiotics reduces the country’s dependence on foreign products and provides careers for locals.

“As the first doses of USAntibiotics’ life-saving drugs move down the assembly line, America will have declared its independence from Chinese antibiotics,” said Rick Jackson. “Our mission is to solve our nation’s reliance on foreign Amoxicillin and create a secure stockpile that will stand the test of time. Beginning today, the United States is back in the business of essential medicines.”

The company’s president, Shane Jackson, said upon hearing of those who continued working at the facility despite its closure, he knew the plant would be the right add-on.

“When we heard about the selflessness of these individuals, we knew that the company would be a perfect addition to the Jackson Healthcare family of companies,” said Shane Jackson. “Their dedication to making the vital medications Americans need, even in the face of adversity, is inspiring and demonstrates their commitment to solving the supply-chain challenges long term.”

Both Lee and Harshbarger will speak at the ribbon-cutting Monday afternoon.