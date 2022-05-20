CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Another fundraiser is in the works for a Church Hill woman suffering from a rare condition that is untreatable in the United States.

Isabel Blevins was diagnosed with the hypermobile type of Ehlers-Danlos syndrome after years of hospital visits without any answers. Her condition affects as many as one in every 5,000-20,000 people globally, according to the National Library of Medicine.

She is raising funds to afford a special surgery in Germany. Without it, she will continue to live with the two feeding tubes she currently needs to survive and she says her quality of life will continue to diminish. Blevins previously described her ongoing symptoms to News Channel 11, which included fevers, severe abdominal pain and difficulty eating.

A gospel band, Phillips and Banks, heard about her struggles and wanted to help. The band is based out of Bristol, Tennessee.

“They asked if you’d be willing to be involved in this, and as soon as they started telling us her story, we were inspired to do whatever we could to help her,” said Jacob Phillips, one of the members of the four-person band.

The live music performance will be held at Ridgeview Baptist Church in Church Hill on June 4 at 6 p.m.

The event is not ticketed, but those hoping to help raise funds for Blevins’ surgery are asked to bring donations.

A previous GoFundMe effort raised more than $49,000 to help get her to Germany. The Blevins family said the cost of travel, surgery and living expenses over the course of the venture would cost around $80,000.