JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Goodwill Industries in the region will be hosting a donation drive this Sunday.

The drive is in honor of National Recycling Day. Students from several area schools will be participating in the drive as part of service learning event.

It will be held at all 10 Tenneva Goodwill locations in the region from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.