JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Johnson City non-profit is looking to raise money to replace its roof.

Good Samaritan Ministries in downtown will hold a virtual live auction called “Under This Roof” on June 3.

Ministry leaders say the current roof has significant leaking.

“Throughout time, we’ve helped families to remain housed, we’ve helped them with rent utilities food, clothing and this is a time where Good Samaritan Ministries itself is seeking assistance for a roof replacement,” CEO and Executive Director Aaron Murphy said.

The project is expected to cost around $100,000.