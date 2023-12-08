JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City held the first day of its Hope for the Holidays, Be a Light Marketplace.

The distribution event handed out gifts for children and teens. Those included toys, games, books, shoes, coats, socks, gloves, clothes and gift cards.

The Hope for the Holidays, Be a Light Marketplace has been a 32-year-long tradition for Good Samaritan Ministries.

“We’ve seen a lot of families come through in need of this program,” Aaron T. Murphy, CEO of Good Samaritan Ministries, said. “A lot of grandparent-led households, families who would not know how to provide gifts for their children. We’re very excited. We’ve got a lot of volunteers. We’ve had donors come and say, how can we help make this program be a huge success.”

In past years, parents received a box with gifts in them based on their children’s information. For 2023, parents and grandparents were able to go through and pick out items for children.

“These parents know what their kids like,” Murphy said. “They have that opportunity to come on in and pick these gifts for their children so they don’t wake up to an empty tree on Christmas morning.”

Murphy told News Channel 11 that the Good Samaritan Ministries comes together with the support of the community to make Christmas happen for children all across Northeast Tennessee.

“You have a lot of inflation that takes place,” Murphy said “You [have]the increase in gas prices, food prices, rent, utilities and families are strapped, especially families who are on fixed incomes or grandparent households. These are families who don’t know how they will have any means to provide for Christmas experience for their loved ones.”

Another distribution event is taking place on Saturday, Dec. 9 and Dec. 24 at the Good Samaritan Ministries Johnson City location (100 N Roan Street).

