JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City served Christmas Food Boxes to more than 500 families in need Friday.

According to Good Samaritan Ministries CEO and Executive Director Aaron Murphy, food boxes were distributed to 550 families as part of the organization’s Hope for the Holidays Program.

Boxes were handed out to families at the Northridge Community Church in Johnson City.

Volunteers packed boxes with cans and other food items enough to provide families with holiday meals.

Murphy said Good Samaritan Ministries has worked with the region for more than 38 years to ensure families in need are provided for.