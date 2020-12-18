LIVE NOW /
Good Samaritan Ministries in need of donations for the “Hope for the Holidays” program

by: Amy Cockerham

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Good Samaritan Ministries is preparing for its 35th year of providing food and gifts to families in need during the holiday season.

It’s through their “Hope for the Holidays Campaign,” which is striving to reach at least 700 families in need this Christmas.

Aaron Murphy, C.E.O. and Executive Director of Good Samaritan Ministries, said the program is looking for donations.

“We’re hopeful that our community will step up to the plate and respond and give to help our neighbors in need,” Murphy said. “This is a loving community that we’re in.” 

The program will serve nine counties in the region, with an emphasis on Washington County.

Murphy said the need for donations is especially great this year.

“We have endured a pandemic,” Murphy said. “Family members have been lost, people have lost jobs.”

To donate or get involved with the “Hope for the Holidays Campaign” visit goodsamjc.org or call (423) 833-2557.

