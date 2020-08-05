Good Samaritan Ministries extending summer feeding program

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Good Samaritan Ministries in Johnson City is extending its summer feeding for kids and families of low incomes households.

The organization says five out of six children who rely on free or reduced-price school meals are not getting sufficient meals while they are not in school.

“Kids need meals during the summer and if they are not in school, they’re definitely going to need meals at home until school starts,” said Aaron Murphy, the CEO and executive director of Good Samaritan.

Donations are being accepted for the summer food program. They can be dropped off at Good Samaritan at 100 N Roan St. in Johnson City.