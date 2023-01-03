JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Fischman Gallery is opening 2023 on the heavy side, but with an exhibit whose curators hope will provoke plenty of thought.

“Good Grief” opens with an artists’ reception from 6-9 p.m. Friday at 133 N. Commerce St. (Atelier 133) and includes work of 20 area artists touching in various ways on the theme of grief.

Carla Taylor and her daughter, Rae Tayo, conceived the idea more than a year ago.

“So many artists make work about grief,” Taylor said. “That’s how they start or that’s how they make their best work.”

Rae Tayo, left, and her mom Carla Taylor, curated the “Good Grief” exhibit opening Jan. 6 at Fischman Gallery in Johnson City, Tenn. (WJHL)

She said bringing together the perspectives of nearly two dozen artists, across multiple media but mostly paintings, will give visitors a chance to see how viscerally grief can impact and even inspire art.

“I think because grief is one of the most common inevitable human experiences,” Taylor said.

“I think a lot of times we try to hide grief or we try to rush through it and I think we don’t really take the time to see how it shapes us.”

Themes of loss from chronic illness, aging, the COVID-19 pandemic, war in Ukraine and the climate crisis are among those represented.

Taylor began her own artistic journey while processing grief and said she found it very therapeutic. She said much of her work continues to incorporate grief, and said the works in the upcoming show run the gamut visually just as people’s experience with grief takes many forms.

“Lots of different experiences and ways that they’re using art to process grief, to heal, to make connections with others I just think is beautiful and interesting.”

Works that will be on display at the ‘Good Grief’ exhibit.

Works that will be on display at the ‘Good Grief’ exhibit.

Tayo said she’s looking forward to seeing how non-artists receive the exhibit.

“Lots of artists are familiar with processing grief in this way,” the recent University of Tennessee-Knoxville graduate said.

“I’m interested for non-artists to see the show and see artists’ way of dealing with grief,” Tayo said. “Being angry about it or moving through it, and how you can connect with other people and move through grief not just in therapy or something that specific.”

“Good Grief” will be on display through Jan. 28. The gallery is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays.