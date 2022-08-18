ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter are holding their first annual golf tournament this Saturday, Aug. 20.

The golf tournament will be held at the Elizabethton Golf Course with registration and lunch beginning at 11:30 a.m. An entry fee of $240 will be charged for a team of four and mulligan packages will be available for $25 each.

All proceeds from the tournament will go towards raising money for spay and neuter programs in Carter County.

“The Friends of the Elizabethton-Carter County Animal Shelter believe this golf tournament will not only be a great way to meet fellow golfers but will also be a fun way to help the animals in our community,” said Danny Deal, the golf tournament organizer. “It is very important that we all come together to help reduce the overcrowding in our shelter. Helping with spay and neuter programs in this area will make a big difference.”

Prizes will be awarded for 1st place, 2nd place, longest drive, closest to the pin and putting contest. A silent auction will also be held at the event.

For more information contact Kathy Fraser at kathy@feccas.org or 979-777-8429.