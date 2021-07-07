Golden Trailer Awards to hold 21st annual awards show in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Golden Trailer Awards, which honors film trailers and marketing, will hold its 21st annual awards ceremony in Greeneville this month.

The event will be live-streamed from the Niswonger Performing Arts Center on July 22.

Organizers chose Greeneville as the location for this year’s awards ceremony for several reasons, including COVID-19 restrictions elsewhere, according to a press release.

In the release, co-founder of the GTAs Evelyn Brady-Watters said: “The show must go on, however with Los Angeles still under Covid restrictions, we set our sights on NPAC, a state of the art theatre in Greeneville, TN, a region with a rich cultural heritage, bountiful spirits and a burgeoning new tech sector — we are excited for our show to be live streamed from ‘Distillicon Valley’ this year!”

Content that was created between April 2019 and April 2021 was eligible for this year’s awards. Categories include Trailer for a Feature Film, TV Spots for a Feature Film, Title Sequence, and more. A few of the many movies include “19-17”, “Fast and Furious 9”, “Frozen 2”, “Cruella” and “Star Wars 9: The Rise of Skywalker”.

Entries are judged by a jury consisting of directors, producers, actors, writers, executives, and advertising creatives. Previous judges have included some of Hollywood’s biggest names — actor Ben Stiller, director Quentin Tarantino, and President of Marvel Studios Kevin Feige.

‘We are very excited to have the Golden Trailer Awards hosted in the Appalachian Highlands this year.” stated Heath Guinn, president of Sync Space Entrepreneur Center. “Northeast Tennessee’s prowess in the entertainment industry is one of our best kept secrets and we’re seeing a incredible surge in our entertainment, production and digital media entrepreneurs and workforce.”

Tickets for the live event are free but seating is limited. To reserve tickets or find more information about the vent, visit goldentrailer.com.