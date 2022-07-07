(WJHL) – The Golden State Warriors have added Gate City native Mac McClung from the Los Angeles Lakers summer team to their roster.

According to the Golden State Warriors, McClung has joined the NBA2K23 Summer League 2022 roster. The Warriors’ next game is set for Friday, July 8 against the New York Knicks in Las Vegas.

McClung agreed to a contract with the L.A. Lakers summer team back in April of 2022 and was named G League Rookie of the Year in 2021-2022.

McClung also held short-period contracts with the Chicago Bulls prior to his time with the Lakers.