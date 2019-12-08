Gold Ball in Betsy: Hundreds welcome Cyclones Saturday night after state championship win

ELIZABETHTON, Tenn. (WJHL) — It was a welcome home party to remember for the Elizabethton High School football team.

The Cyclones returned home last night with hundreds gathered at the high school to celebrate the Cyclones state championship win against Springfield Saturday afternoon.

The Cyclones finished the season with a perfect 15-0 record.

IN PROGRESS: We're waiting for the Cyclones to make their way back home to Elizabethton! Posted by WJHL on Saturday, December 7, 2019

With Cyclone nation showing support both on the road and at home, head coach Shawn Witten said the win was for the community.

And after the win, NFL tight end and EHS graduate Jason Witten congratulated the team on the state title.