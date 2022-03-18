KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – As technology evolves, the world has become more accustomed to recycling and buying products made of recycled materials, and to Eastman, that’s the name of the new game.

Eastman has taken on partnerships with multiple agencies across the world to tackle the issue of sustainability and being a “good corporate citizen” by recycling some of the world’s plastic.

The United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) 2021 annual report highlights that plastic accounts for 85 percent of marine litter and warns that by 2040, volumes of plastic pollution flowing into marine areas will nearly triple.

Through the UNEP Clean Seas program, there are an estimated 51 trillion microplastic particles in the world’s seas.

Partnership and collaboration

Eastman has partnered with several companies over the decades, but most recently with the eyewear brand Warby Parker to help eliminate the roughly 11 million pounds of eyeglass demo lens waste that is accumulated worldwide annually.

Demo lenses are the plastic lenses in an eyeglass frame that you try on at the optometrist’s office or eyeglass store to see how the frame fits before a prescription lens is inserted into the frame.

“Obviously those lenses they have to go in a waste when you get your prescription made,” said Rachel Oakley, global leader for eyewear segment at Eastman. “You have your lenses custom made for you and those lenses that were in the frames when you try them on, go in the trash.”

Oakley explained that Eastman’s partnership with Warby Parker would bring back some of that waste to be recycled.

“It goes into our Kingsport facility for molecular recycling, hopefully, to make more acetate, which they then use acetate this acetate renew that we made to make frames for regular people so it sort of goes round in a circle,” she said.

“From day one, Warby Parker has set out to find innovative solutions to everyday problems. We built Warby Parker on the belief that every decision should be made with our customers, employees, shareholders, community, environment, and partners at top of mind. Eastman has the core expertise to drive forward a closed-loop solution to eyewear production, and we’re excited to introduce this molecular recycling program with them. Our hope is that it will be adopted by others as we work to reduce the global impact of the eyewear industry.” Neil Blumenthal, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Warby Parker

Oakley mentioned several brands and companies Eastman already partners with within the eyeglass industry, including Mazzucchelli, Salvatore Ferragamo, Sapelo, Tommy Hilfiger, and more.

“We’re not just making those luxury brands that I mentioned, but also covering down to the type of frames that you’re going to see in Walmart or Target,” she said.

Eastman aims to enter the “sunware” market as well, recycling frames and lenses for sunglasses.

“Really, our goal is not only to be supplying just the material for the frames, but also we’re looking at what can we do for lenses, and we’re looking at can we get more into recycled lenses for materials to make the lenses and that’s really where we want to get to,” Oakley said.

But it’s not just recycling eyewear that Eastman is partnering up for.

Shelley Porter, Eastman Director of Circular Solutions and Sustainability, explained that the chemical company has local, regional, state, national and international partnerships to collaborate on recycling initiatives.

“This is something most people may not know that most carpet is actually made out of plastic,” Porter said.

She explained that Eastman partners with a company that collects used carpets.

“It’s a big problem in landfills, because it’s heavy and it’s bulky, takes up a lot of space. Plus, it’s a really valuable raw material. And so they deconstruct the carpet and send us the fiber the part that you walk on, and we recycle that here at Eastman,” Porter said.

She emphasized that Eastman’s molecular recycling is different from regular mechanical recycling.

“In contrast to what most happens with most water bottles and milk jugs and things like that, where they’re just chopped up and re-melted into new art articles at Eastman, we break those materials down into their base molecules and then build them back up into new articles. And so by doing that, we can handle all of the colorants and all of the contaminants and things that come along with us materials and make them just like new,” she said.

Cathy Combs, Eastman Director of Corporate Sustainability explained that the partnerships will keep rolling in as Eastman continues on its quest to recycle the plastic waste of the world.

“There have been several brand partnerships announced you know Warby Parker is the latest in those but certainly as we look at partnerships with P&G, with other big-name brands, we are working with them to identify what are their customers need, what are those markets desire, and how do we deliver on what made it there?” Combs said.

She added that the chemical company hopes to grow its partnership base.

“We believe we can’t do it alone,” she said. “It’s going to take a lot of partnership and collaboration to really deliver what the world needs to address some of our big issues.”

Triple challenge

Eastman has developed a sustainability strategy known as the “triple challenge.”

“We’ve identified three key impact areas addressing climate issues, supporting circularity, and when I say that what I really mean is, how do we keep materials in use over and over again, rather than using materials one time and then throwing them away? And then the third area is taking care of people in society. And so when we think about our molecular recycling technology that we’re offering, it’s an opportunity for Eastman to check all three of those boxes at the same time, and the waste plastic crisis that the world is dealing with,” Combs said.

On circularity, Eastman has committed to recycle 250 million pounds of plastic waste by 2025, and 500 million pounds of plastic waste by 2030.

“It’s really exciting to think about we’ve got a technology on the shelf that we’ve pulled off and is available today at scale, and we’re able to really address a big issue like this for the world,” Combs said.

Porter added that Eastman has committed to becoming a more sustainable partner to its community as well.

“We have committed to reducing our carbon emissions by one-third by 2030, and we have pledged to go carbon neutral by 2050,” Porter said. “So that’s a big one, and that’s certainly a way that we can make an impact on the environment, improve quality of life for the community, and do our part as good corporate citizens.”

The chemical company’s Kingsport plant will be ramping up its methanolysis activities by the end of 2022. Combs added that when the asset is successfully up and running, it could mean a “significant uptick” in waste being recycled in Kingsport.