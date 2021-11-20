Glenn Youngkin traveling through Virginia for ‘Thank You’ tour

Then-Republican gubernatorial candidate Glenn Youngkin addresses supporters at a campaign rally in Leesburg, Va., on Nov. 1, 2021. Republicans plan to forcefully oppose race and diversity curricula in public schools as a core piece of their strategy in the 2022 midterm elections. The party is supercharging a message that helped catapult Republican Glenn Youngkin to a win in Virginia’s governor’s race. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)

SW, Va. (WJHL) – Republican Governor-elect Glenn Youngkin is touring around Virginia giving thanks to Virginians.

Youngkin will be making a stop in Southwest Virginia in Gate City at the Scott County Telephone Cooperative on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m.

Following his stop in Gate City, he will travel to Abingdon to meet constituents at the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center at 6 p.m.

Youngkin has already made several stops in his ‘Thank You’ tour including stops in Lynchburg and Salem.

THANK YOU LYNCHBURG!!!



Together we made history, and together we will make Virginia the best place in America to live, work, and raise a family. pic.twitter.com/6rybtt9ZOO — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) November 20, 2021

THANK YOU SALEM! We made history in the Valley.



I cannot wait to go to work for ALL Virginians on Day One! pic.twitter.com/u4wFxNmIcW — Glenn Youngkin (@GlennYoungkin) November 19, 2021

Youngkin is using the tour to meet with supporters and address the things that he hopes to accomplish as governor.

The events are free and open to the public.