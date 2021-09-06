Glenn Youngkin tours Hurley flood area

HURLEY, Va. (WJHL) — Republican candidate for Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin visited the Hurley area of Buchanan County on Monday to survey the damage caused by last week’s floods.

One person was killed and at least 20 homes were destroyed by the floodwaters.

“It’s heartbreaking, but it’s also amazingly encouraging to see a community that’s in need, and then watch everyone come together, from all over America, but particularly here in Hurley,” Youngkin said. “So this is about devastation, but this is also about recovery, and this is about a community coming together.”

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office says it could take a year before water service is restored to homes in the disaster area.