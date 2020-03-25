Glenn Rosenoff named Jonesborough Town Administrator

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new town administrator has been named in Jonesborough.

Former Erwin City Recorder Glenn Rosenoff confirmed to News Channel 11 that he has accepted the position in Jonesborough.

Rosenoff is filling the position for Bob Browning, who announced his retirement from the post earlier this year.

The following information about the job is from the Town of Jonesborough website.

“The position has a two-year contract. The Administrator is responsible for directing the entire town staff of 125 employees and carrying out policies adopted by the Town Board. The Administrator prepares and submits annual budgets and works with the Town Recorder to keep the Town Board fully advised as to the financial condition of the town. He or she makes recommendations to the BMA on the hiring of employees and is ultimately responsible for all disciplinary actions including termination. The Administrator serves as purchasing agent, makes recommendations for improving the quality and quantity of public services, and gives his or her full time to administering the business of the town and the activities of each town department.”