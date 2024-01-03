GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — On Dec. 14, 2023, the Virginia Board of Historic Resources officially approved six new highway markers to acknowledge Black history in the Commonwealth of Virginia, one of which resides in Washington County.

The Glade Spring School opened in 1922 as an institution for Black students after Julius Rosenwald and Booker T. Washington worked together in a school-building campaign, according to a release from the board. Their efforts made use of the Julius Rosenwald Fund, which led to the creation of 5,000 schools for Black students.

The campaign made use of an old building from the previous century and created an opportunity for Black children in the area to receive an education. After closing in 1965, it was left alone to stand and was used as a community center.

After months of waiting for approval of installation, the marker will be erected. It will be located at the intersection of Crescent Drive and Azalea Drive.

Other highway markers throughout the state, all of which focus on Black history in Virgina, will be placed in Essex, Fairfax, Rockbridge and Loudoun counties.