Glade Spring Police: Driver injured after vehicle leaves interstate, reportedly trapped for 10 hours before found

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — Emergency personnel responded to a car accident on Wednesday, March 31.

According to a release from the Glade Spring Police Department, a vehicle on Interstate 81 left the roadway, went airborne and crossed a small body of water before landing on its side.

The accident occurred near Exit 32 on I-81 around 9:25 a.m.





Photos from Glade Spring Police

Authorities say the driver was alert but seriously injured when he was found.

The driver said the accident happened 10 hours before he was noticed by a passing truck driver.

The driver was removed from the vehicle and transported to a nearby hospital for treatment of multiple serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Glade Spring Fire Department, Glade Spring Police Department, Richardson Ambulance Service and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

News Channel 11 reached out to the Glade Spring Police Department but has not received a response as of Thursday morning.