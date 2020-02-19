Glade Spring Fire Dept.: Tractor-trailer fire damages nearby home

GLADE SPRING, Va (WJHL) – A tractor-trailer on fire caused some minor damage to the exterior of a home in Glade Spring.

The Glade Spring Fire Department responded to Fleet Road just after 9 p.m. Tuesday night after getting a call that a tractor-trailer cab was on fire.

When firefighters arrived, they learned it was unoccupied, but it was only ten feet away from a home.

Firefighters deployed two hand lines and quickly extinguished the fire. The home did receive some minor heat damage.

Fire investigators were notified because the tractor-trailer had been parked and unused since December of last year.

The tractor-trailer had also been parked underneath power lines, so American Electric Power was notified.

The Richardson Ambulance Service was also on the scene of the fire.

No one was injured over the course of the fire.