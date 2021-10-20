Glade Spring Volunteer Fire Department announces death of 16-year-old junior member

GLADE SPRINGS, Va. (WJHL) — Glade Spring Volunteer Fire Department announced the loss of a junior member firefighter on Tuesday night in a Facebook post.

He was 16 years old.

Jaden Hunter Smythe, who was also a student at Patrick Henry High School, joined the department in August, the post said.

Station 13 described Jaden as a hard worker who had “his priorities in line,” and put his family first.

Just last Saturday, Jaden had become CPR certified, the department mentioned.

Glade Spring Fire Department will accept donations for Jaden’s family, which can be mailed to PO Box 668, Glade Spring, Va., or by CLICKING HERE.