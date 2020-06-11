Glade Spring FD member ‘no longer an active member’ after social media comments

GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) — A former member of the Glade Spring Fire Department is “no longer an active member” of the department as a result of comments made on social media.

In a news release Thursday, the fire department said its leadership was made aware last Saturday of “unsavory comments” made on social media by one of the department’s members. That led to a meeting of the department’s directors and officers on Monday.

“After discussion with our legal counsel present, the member in question is no longer an active member of our department,” the release states.

The fire department did not reveal the nature of the social media comments but did say policies regarding social media will be implemented along with training on sensitivity and diversity.

“Glade Spring Fire Department, Incorporated will not tolerate any derogatory remarks or comments that may undermine the public trust,” the release states. “We are a multi-cultural agency that does not condone any racism among its members and will take action when confronted with situations that require an evaluation of our ability to serve our community.”

The fire department also did not identify the member in question.