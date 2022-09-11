GLADE SPRING, Va. (WJHL) – A local fire department hosted a 9/11 remembrance ceremony Sunday.

According to the fire department, the “short but important” service host deputy Secretary Nancy Williams and invocation by deputy President Matthew Lloyd.

Photo: Glade Spring FD

The Virginia Army National Guard lead the pledge of allegiance and members also took time to share memories and personal stories about the day of the 9/11 attacks, according to assistant Assistant Fire Chief Ricky Stumbo

The department air raid siren sounded at 8:46 a.m. and 9:03 a.m. in memory of the planes that struck the two towers.

Others in attendance included the Richardson Ambulance Service, Glade Spring Town Council, Glade Spring Town Manager, the Virginia National Guard 1032nd Transportation Company, Washington County VFW, Veterans of Foreign Wars, Disabled American Veterans and several local citizens.