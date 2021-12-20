Give the gift of life while holiday shopping: Marsh Regional hosts holiday blood drive

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — If you’re headed to the Mall at Johnson City the next couple of days to do some last-minute holiday shopping, you can also take a few minutes to give back, without spending a dime. The Marsh Regional Blood Center is hosting a two-day blood drive at the Mall at Johnson City.

Many blood banks around the country, like Marsh Regional, are operating at critical levels. Steffanie Sukel, the director of Marsh Regional said donations tend to drop off during the winter months for a variety of reasons.

“Usually around the holidays, blood donations drop off because everybody’s so busy, you know, buying the last minute gifts and getting ready for Christmas and parties,” said Sukel. “Schools are still out and some of our businesses haven’t let us back in to do blood drives. So typically January and February or very low months for collections.”

Sukel also pointed to the ongoing pandemic for a reason blood donations have dropped, citing the fact many businesses are still operating on a remote basis.

When you donate, Sukel assures that your blood will help local patients.

Marsh wants to make it as simple for you to donate as possible. That’s why they’re setting up at the mall so you don’t even have to make an extra trip. While appointments can be made, they are encouraging people to just walk up while out shopping. Priority will be given to appointments.

Marsh is offering a little extra incentive to anyone who donates. You’ll get a holiday t-shirt and a gift card valued anywhere from $5 to $250.

On Monday, Dec. 20 they will be set up on the second floor of the Mall at Johnson City at the Ballad Health Community Vaccination Center from 2:00 – 8:00 p.m. you can make an appointment for Monday here.

On Tuesday, Dec. 21 they will be set up from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. in the same location. Appointments can be made here.

According to Amy Elsea, Manager of Marketing and Communications at Ballad Health, donors will also receive their first stamp for the winter promotion. If you donate blood or platelets two times before Feb. 28 you will receive a choice of a cable knit beanie.

If you cannot make it on Monday or Tuesday, Marsh Regional Blood Center is always in need and accepting donations. You can find out more and schedule an appointment on their website.