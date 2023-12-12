KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Giueseppe’s Italian Restaurant isn’t closing after all, or at least not permanently.

After previously announcing that the restaurant would close for good in late December, a restaurant official confirmed Tuesday that will not be the case.

The popular Kingsport eatery will remain in business after a potential buyer backed out, the restaurant official said.

Giuseppe’s will still close on Dec. 29 as planned but will reopen in January.

The exact date for the reopening has not been set yet.

Giuseppe’s opened in 1987.