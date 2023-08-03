KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – A family restaurant in Kingsport has formally announced it will close at the end of 2023.

According to a social media post by Giuseppe’s Italian Restaurant, the restaurant will close on Dec. 29.

Management stated in the post that a new local restaurant would take the place of Giuseppe’s on East Stone Drive. The post did not specify which local restaurant that would be.

“Though this was not an easy decision for Mike and Ralph to make, they both feel it is time to enjoy life outside of the restaurant,” the post reads.

Giuseppe’s opened in 1987, and the owners and management thanked their customers for supporting them over the years.

The restaurant will continue to operate under normal business hours for the rest of 2023. Reservations are highly recommended for anyone hoping to eat at Giuseppe’s but not required.