Girls Inc. Hosts Charity Golf Tournament at Cattails in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) Girls Inc. hosted a charity golf tournament to benefit the non-profit organization Sunday afternoon at Cattails Golf Course at Meadow View.

It was a beautiful day to be on the course, but Girls Inc. of Kingsport Executive Director Julie Wright-Short said the most important aspect of the tournament was to benefit the organization.

“This tournament is a way for us to support the 120 girls we have at Girls Incorporated of Kingsport and because of great corporate sponsors… all the money we make from this tournament goes right back into our girls,” Wright-Short said.

She also added this tournament got plenty of support from the board, staff and community.

“We’ve got a really great board that has gone out of their way to promote this tournament and make sure that things are great. We also have good media partners, who help promote the tournament, so it’s a combination of great staff, great board and great community support that makes this happen.”