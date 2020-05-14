Girl Scouts to hold drive-thru cookie booth in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians will be selling Girl Scout Cookies via a drive-thru booth in Johnson City next month.

The booth, which will be manned by adult volunteers only, will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 6 at the Johnson City Girl Scout Service Center (1100 Woodland Avenue).

Because the COVID-19 pandemic disrupted cookie booths, the GSCSA still has around 120,000 boxes of cookies left to sell. That includes more than 10,300 boxes, worth about $45,000, that were taken back from troops who were unable to sell them in order to prevent them from experiencing financial hardship due to excess inventory.

The GSCSA says social distancing guidelines will be followed at the drive-thru cookie booth. Volunteers working the booth will wear face masks.

Girl Scout cookies can also be purchased online.