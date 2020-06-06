Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians holds drive-thru cookie booth

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians (GSCSA) will sell Girl Scout Cookies at a drive-thru cookie booth on Saturday at the Johnson City Girl Scout Service Center on 1100 Woodland Ave. from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m.

According to the press release, there are still over 100,00 boxes of cookies on-hand, and the drive-thru is a way for GSCSA to sell the excess Girl Scout Cookie inventory.

Adults will operate the drive-thru booth to ensure the girls’ safety, and physical distancing guidelines will be followed.

