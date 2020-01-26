Girl Scouts of America at S’More Speedway event

GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Girl Scouts from across Washington County, Tennessee got to show off their engineering skills Saturday. ​

Saturday morning was the first-ever S’More Speedway event, where Girl Scouts ranging from Daisy to Cadette raced their own derby cars. The girls designed and built the cars from scratch with 84 entrants in the day’s race. ​

Scout leaders say these types of events get young girls interested in STEM fields, which is an important emphasis for the Girl Scouts organization. ​

“We want future leaders. We want our girls to know they can go out and they can do science and math and engineering, not just outdoor things and craft things,” Troop Leader Samatha Dean told News Channel 11. “We want them to have the confidence to go forward in their school and their community to represent themselves and represent girl scouts.”

A lot of hard work was put into designing the cars, with the high interest in the event this year, scout leaders say they hope this is something that continues next year as well.