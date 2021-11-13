Girl Scouts honor veterans, attend boot camp during ‘Operation Girl Scout’

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Girl Scouts gathered in Johnson City Saturday to honor U.S. veterans that have served their country.

In addition to honoring our veterans, girl counts were able to learn how to do a cadence call, learn about different branches of the United States military and participate in a boot camp.

“Veterans have not always received the treatment that they deserve. Veterans have not always been given the direction and the recognition that they deserve. So we create an event so that the girls can remember, they can honor,” said Troop Leader Natacha Trammell.

Also during the event, a Flag Retirement Ceremony was conducted using donated flags.

If you have a flag to donate to the girl scouts, they will accept any worn-out flags and retire them honorably.

Troop leaders say this is a great way to ensure that girls show their respect to the men and women who served our country.

The event took place at Trinity Assembly of God from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.