Girl Scouts give back to veterans this holiday season

TELFORD, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Girls Scouts of Southern Appalachia handed out Thanksgiving food boxes to Veterans on Saturday.

According to a release from the organization, the girls received a donation from the VFW as well parents and grandparents to buy the items that were packed into the boxes.

Scout leaders say that the group gives back each year, but this year they wanted to give to veterans for the holiday season.

The group originally planned to pack only 10 boxes, but thanks to the number of donations received they were able to package an additional 10 boxes.

“The girls just wanted to give back to their community and make sure that we didn’t have any veterans that were going unfed this season,” said Girl Scout Troop Leader Ashliee Wright.

In addition to giving away the boxes, the Girl Scouts also decorated the Jonesborough Veterans of Foreign Wars Christmas Tree.