GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A local Girl Scout was among several who were recently honored for their leadership and making a positive difference in the community.

Riley Ottinger of Greeneville earned the Gold Award, the highest award in the Girl Scouts, for partnering with Save the Children and the Mosheim Public Library to build interchangeable “book boards” at a local park.

The boards feature pages from a picture book, allowing children to read the story as they walk through the park.

“The storyboards, I actually came up with the idea while on vacation in Colorado,” Ottinger said. “A park had a similar thing, and I thought that was perfect.”

The boards can be changed to display a new story.

“As long as we switch out the storyboards, it’ll still be there once I’m out of the program,” Ottinger said.

Only around 6% of Girl Scouts earn the Gold Award.