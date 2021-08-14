Girl Scout Day festivities underway at Oak Hill Schoolhouse

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Eighteen girls are getting the chance to participate in Girl Scout Day at Oak Hill Schoolhouse.

According to a release from the Heritage Alliance of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia, participating Girl Scouts had the opportunity to experience a day in the life of a student who attended the school in the 1880s.

From 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, scouts worked on their arithmetic skills, penmanship, reading and more in the single-room schoolhouse.

Oak Hill’s Jean Smith said sharing the heritage and old way of life with young students gives them an understanding of a past way of life.

“Students have an understanding of how history has evolved over time, how it changes and how those changes affect society that we live in,” she said.

One Girl Scout noted the difference between the classroom in 2021 and that of a schoolhouse in the 1880s.

“It gives you a sense of how different life is now than how it used to be, and it’s just more fun instead of sitting on the couch,” said Kennedy Francis.

All proceeds go toward maintaining the school building.