Girl Scout Cookies now available online

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — You can now purchase Girl Scout cookies online.

The Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians announced online ordering is now available in an effort to keep everyone safe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Through the Digital Cookie platform, you can have cookies shipped directly to your door or donate boxes to a local organization.

This year, the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians are selling Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs, Do-si-dos, Trefoils, Lemon-Ups, Girl Scout S’mores, and Toffee-tastic cookies.

Local troops have been taking orders since Jan. 1. If you know a local scout, you can ask for a link to their virtual cookie booth where you can purchase cookies and arrange for contact-free pickup for delivery.