GRAY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Hands On! Discovery Center hosted its 3rd “Gingerbread House Family Pop-In Workshop” on Saturday, where attendees had the chance to create a gingerbread house and do more holiday-themed STEM activities.

The public was invited to test their engineering skills by building a classic gingerbread house. Additional winter-themed STEM activities included making polymer snow and peppermint-scented “snow dough” to take home.

STEM experiments for kids are essentially activities that teach them how the world physically works. It could range from simple crafts made at home to complex experiments. All activities aim to work on kids’ motor skills and critical thinking.

Hands On! Discovery Center’s supervisor Emily Roberts told News Channel 11 that the facility plans to continue this event for years to come. She said the “snow dough” is a fun craft she hopes families will take home with them.

“That one is a project you can make at home,” she said. “It just takes conditioner and cornstarch, and then if you want to make it smell good, you can add a little bit of peppermint oil. So that one’s really easy to take home with you, as well, and do.”

More information about Hands On! Discovery Center and its upcoming events can be found at visithandson.org.